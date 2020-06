Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Ready Oct 1 Recently installed carpet and recently painted 1 year ago apprx. Private parking in back. Homes backs to parkland. Walk to restaurants, shops, Birchmere.3727 Mark Dr has a Walkscore of 82 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. This location is in the Potomac West neighborhood in Alexandria. Nearby parks include Lynnhaven Park, Fort Scott