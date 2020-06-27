3426 GUNSTON RD

Amenities

Rent a piece of history in this light and bright Washington model in charming Parkfairfax. A former residence of President Richard Nixon, this unit, within beautiful Parkfairfax, provides a unique opportunity for a tenant looking for a home close to Washington, DC, Shirlington, Crystal City, and Old Town Alexandria. This 930-square-foot unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, and it includes private outdoor space, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Parfairfax boasts a host of amenities, including three pools, tennis courts, an exercise room, volleyball courts, basketball courts, tot lots and more. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and I-395, as well as to shopping and dining in nearby Shirlington, Del Ray, and Old Town, Alexandria. This commuter's dream is also near National Landing, Crystal City, Amazon HQ2, The Pentagon, and Washington, DC. Don't miss this chance to rent this unit in a great location and in a high-demand community.