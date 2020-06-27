All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 3426 GUNSTON RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
3426 GUNSTON RD
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:18 PM

3426 GUNSTON RD

3426 Gunston Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3426 Gunston Road, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Rent a piece of history in this light and bright Washington model in charming Parkfairfax. A former residence of President Richard Nixon, this unit, within beautiful Parkfairfax, provides a unique opportunity for a tenant looking for a home close to Washington, DC, Shirlington, Crystal City, and Old Town Alexandria. This 930-square-foot unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, and it includes private outdoor space, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Parfairfax boasts a host of amenities, including three pools, tennis courts, an exercise room, volleyball courts, basketball courts, tot lots and more. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and I-395, as well as to shopping and dining in nearby Shirlington, Del Ray, and Old Town, Alexandria. This commuter's dream is also near National Landing, Crystal City, Amazon HQ2, The Pentagon, and Washington, DC. Don't miss this chance to rent this unit in a great location and in a high-demand community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3426 GUNSTON RD have any available units?
3426 GUNSTON RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3426 GUNSTON RD have?
Some of 3426 GUNSTON RD's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3426 GUNSTON RD currently offering any rent specials?
3426 GUNSTON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3426 GUNSTON RD pet-friendly?
No, 3426 GUNSTON RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3426 GUNSTON RD offer parking?
Yes, 3426 GUNSTON RD offers parking.
Does 3426 GUNSTON RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3426 GUNSTON RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3426 GUNSTON RD have a pool?
Yes, 3426 GUNSTON RD has a pool.
Does 3426 GUNSTON RD have accessible units?
No, 3426 GUNSTON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3426 GUNSTON RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3426 GUNSTON RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3426 GUNSTON RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3426 GUNSTON RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr
Alexandria, VA 22309
Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane
Alexandria, VA 22314
Avalon Potomac Yard
731 Seaton Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Clayborne
820 S Columbus St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University