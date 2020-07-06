3400 GUNSTON ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

Beautiful Parkfairfax 2BR, 1 Bath, 1 Level, Patio Home. Great off street setting with lots of privacy and opportunity for quiet enjoyment. Rows of windows provide views of open space and beautiful surroundings. Off Street Parking is also available. Inside you~ll enjoy many custom features including window coverings, track lighting, and new ceiling fans. The hardwood floors were just refinished and are bright and shiny, and the washer and dryer are only a year old. The kitchen and bath have been completely renovated. With the location, attention to detail, and many amenities this is truly one of the nicest condos in all of Parkfairfax.There are 3 swimming pools, tennis courts, and a fitness center. This condo is a 2 minute walk to the DASH and Metro bus stop, and then directly to the Pentagon Metro. So much in this beautiful suburban community while just a 10 minute drive to Downtown DC. Come see for yourself.