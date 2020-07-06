All apartments in Alexandria
3400 GUNSTON ROAD
Last updated February 3 2020 at 9:52 AM

3400 GUNSTON ROAD

3400 Gunston Road · No Longer Available
Location

3400 Gunston Road, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Parkfairfax 2BR, 1 Bath, 1 Level, Patio Home. Great off street setting with lots of privacy and opportunity for quiet enjoyment. Rows of windows provide views of open space and beautiful surroundings. Off Street Parking is also available. Inside you~ll enjoy many custom features including window coverings, track lighting, and new ceiling fans. The hardwood floors were just refinished and are bright and shiny, and the washer and dryer are only a year old. The kitchen and bath have been completely renovated. With the location, attention to detail, and many amenities this is truly one of the nicest condos in all of Parkfairfax.There are 3 swimming pools, tennis courts, and a fitness center. This condo is a 2 minute walk to the DASH and Metro bus stop, and then directly to the Pentagon Metro. So much in this beautiful suburban community while just a 10 minute drive to Downtown DC. Come see for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 GUNSTON ROAD have any available units?
3400 GUNSTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3400 GUNSTON ROAD have?
Some of 3400 GUNSTON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 GUNSTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3400 GUNSTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 GUNSTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3400 GUNSTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3400 GUNSTON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3400 GUNSTON ROAD offers parking.
Does 3400 GUNSTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3400 GUNSTON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 GUNSTON ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 3400 GUNSTON ROAD has a pool.
Does 3400 GUNSTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3400 GUNSTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 GUNSTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3400 GUNSTON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3400 GUNSTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3400 GUNSTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

