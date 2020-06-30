339 Wesmond Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Available 02/01/20 Wesmond Drive - Property Id: 201513



Brand new renovated 3 level, 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome located in Lynhaven neighborhood of Alexandria.

Open kitchen w/ brand new black stainless appliances, quartz counter top.

1/2 bath on main floor--unique for similar homes in the area.

Front porch and back porch

Fully finished walkout basement with full bath

Walking to shops, restaurants, DelRay, Potomac yards & future metro

Minutes to DCA, Old Town, Pentagon, Amazon HQ, DC

Off-street parking behind home (enter front or back of home).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201513

Property Id 201513



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5455729)