Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

339 Wesmond Dr

339 Wesmond Drive
Location

339 Wesmond Drive, Alexandria, VA 22305
Arlandria

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available 02/01/20 Wesmond Drive - Property Id: 201513

Brand new renovated 3 level, 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome located in Lynhaven neighborhood of Alexandria.
Open kitchen w/ brand new black stainless appliances, quartz counter top.
1/2 bath on main floor--unique for similar homes in the area.
Front porch and back porch
Fully finished walkout basement with full bath
Walking to shops, restaurants, DelRay, Potomac yards & future metro
Minutes to DCA, Old Town, Pentagon, Amazon HQ, DC
Off-street parking behind home (enter front or back of home).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201513
Property Id 201513

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5455729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 Wesmond Dr have any available units?
339 Wesmond Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 339 Wesmond Dr have?
Some of 339 Wesmond Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 Wesmond Dr currently offering any rent specials?
339 Wesmond Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 Wesmond Dr pet-friendly?
No, 339 Wesmond Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 339 Wesmond Dr offer parking?
Yes, 339 Wesmond Dr offers parking.
Does 339 Wesmond Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 339 Wesmond Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 Wesmond Dr have a pool?
No, 339 Wesmond Dr does not have a pool.
Does 339 Wesmond Dr have accessible units?
No, 339 Wesmond Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 339 Wesmond Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 339 Wesmond Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 339 Wesmond Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 339 Wesmond Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

