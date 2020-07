Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking

Lovely Courtyard Setting. Oodles of natural light in this spacious, 780 sq.ft. 1 bedroom Garfield model.Sparkling refinished hardwoods. New tastefully renovated kitchen. Updated bath. New stacked washer/dryer. Terrific parkland views from any window. Convenient inlet parking. Pet welcome on case by case basis w/ deposit. Dash-bus service to the Pentagon. Just a short stroll over the footbridge to Shirlington.Condo fee which is landlord paid covers gas, water, and trash removal.