3310 Wyndham Cir

Amenities
Beautiful condo located next to pool in gated community. Offers renovated kitchen and bath and shows well. Great location. Only minutes to Washington DC , close to I-395, Old Towne Alexandria, National Airport, walk to shopping, FREE SHUTTLE to & from Pentagon Metro (M toF). I mile from Mark Center (DoD). Bus Stop 1 short block away. NO STAIRS!!! Excellent view of community pool area from own balcony. Assigned Parking space No.25.
.
Pets considered on a case by case basis.
.
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Yelp, Google, & Angies List.
Rental Features
Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Balcony, deck, patio
Laundry room / hookups
Oven / range
Heat - electric
Pet Friendly