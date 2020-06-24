All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated May 1 2019 at 8:43 AM

3310 Wyndham Cir

3310 Wyndham Cr · No Longer Available
Location

3310 Wyndham Cr, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful condo located next to pool in gated community. Offers renovated kitchen and bath and shows well. Great location. Only minutes to Washington DC , close to I-395, Old Towne Alexandria, National Airport, walk to shopping, FREE SHUTTLE to & from Pentagon Metro (M toF). I mile from Mark Center (DoD). Bus Stop 1 short block away. NO STAIRS!!! Excellent view of community pool area from own balcony. Assigned Parking space No.25.
.
Pets considered on a case by case basis.
.
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Yelp, Google, & Angies List.

Rental Features

Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Balcony, deck, patio
Laundry room / hookups
Oven / range
Heat - electric
Pet Friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 Wyndham Cir have any available units?
3310 Wyndham Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3310 Wyndham Cir have?
Some of 3310 Wyndham Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3310 Wyndham Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3310 Wyndham Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 Wyndham Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3310 Wyndham Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3310 Wyndham Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3310 Wyndham Cir offers parking.
Does 3310 Wyndham Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3310 Wyndham Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 Wyndham Cir have a pool?
Yes, 3310 Wyndham Cir has a pool.
Does 3310 Wyndham Cir have accessible units?
No, 3310 Wyndham Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 Wyndham Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3310 Wyndham Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 3310 Wyndham Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3310 Wyndham Cir has units with air conditioning.

