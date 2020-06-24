3310 Wyndham Cir

Amenities

Beautiful condo located next to pool in gated community. Offers renovated kitchen and bath and shows well. Great location. Only minutes to Washington DC , close to I-395, Old Towne Alexandria, National Airport, walk to shopping, FREE SHUTTLE to & from Pentagon Metro (M toF). I mile from Mark Center (DoD). Bus Stop 1 short block away. NO STAIRS!!! Excellent view of community pool area from own balcony. Assigned Parking space No.25.

Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Cable ready

Microwave

Hardwood floors

High speed internet

Air conditioning

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Walk-in closets

Balcony, deck, patio

Laundry room / hookups

Oven / range

Heat - electric

Pet Friendly