All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 331 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
331 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE
Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:10 PM

331 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE

331 Mount Vernon Avenue · (703) 971-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

331 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Rosemont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Executive Turnkey Furnished Short Term Rental- Utilities And Internet Is Included In Rent. Available 5/4. Historic Townhouse Located In Vibrant Old Town Alexandria. Located One Block From Braddock Metro, 7-11, Shops, Restaurants, (Leana's Pizza & Tap) & more. Easy access to DC (5 Stops) and DCA Airport (2 Stops). New Beer Garden 15 Min Away, King Aand Queen Bed, Fully Equipped Kitchen One free Parking Spot In The Rear & Street parking, Onsite Washer + Dryer, Private patio With Seating, Smart Tv, Smart Locks, and Smart Lights, Fast Wifi. Proof Of Funds Required For The Entire Length Of Booking UNless Entire Amount Is Guaranteed By Government Or Medical Corporation. $500 refundable security deposit please Use Standard NVAR Application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE have any available units?
331 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 331 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE have?
Some of 331 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
331 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 331 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 331 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 331 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 331 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 331 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 331 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 331 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 331 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 331 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 331 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Thornton
1199 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Array at West Alex
3445 Berkeley Street
Alexandria, VA 22302
Curve 6100
6100 Lincolnia Rd
Alexandria, VA 22312
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St
Alexandria, VA 22302

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity