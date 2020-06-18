331 MOUNT VERNON AVENUE

Amenities

Executive Turnkey Furnished Short Term Rental- Utilities And Internet Is Included In Rent. Available 5/4. Historic Townhouse Located In Vibrant Old Town Alexandria. Located One Block From Braddock Metro, 7-11, Shops, Restaurants, (Leana's Pizza & Tap) & more. Easy access to DC (5 Stops) and DCA Airport (2 Stops). New Beer Garden 15 Min Away, King Aand Queen Bed, Fully Equipped Kitchen One free Parking Spot In The Rear & Street parking, Onsite Washer + Dryer, Private patio With Seating, Smart Tv, Smart Locks, and Smart Lights, Fast Wifi. Proof Of Funds Required For The Entire Length Of Booking UNless Entire Amount Is Guaranteed By Government Or Medical Corporation. $500 refundable security deposit please Use Standard NVAR Application.