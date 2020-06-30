3260 GUNSTON ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Spacious, sunny open floor plan with LOTS of windows.New Stainless Steel and Granite KitchenWarm wood cabinets with oodles of storageNew handsome plank hardwood floors throughout. Custom wood blinds. Lovely white renovated ceramic tile bathFull size front loading stacked Washer/Dryer on the bedroom level. Beautiful courtyard location just off a parking inlet. Gas and hot water included in rent. One of the nicest rentals in Parkfairfax. Pet welcome, case by case w/ depositAvailable March 1. Nice tenants have asked for a 24 hr notice prior to showings.