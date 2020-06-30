All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:04 AM

3260 GUNSTON ROAD

3260 Gunston Road · No Longer Available
Location

3260 Gunston Road, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
Spacious, sunny open floor plan with LOTS of windows.New Stainless Steel and Granite KitchenWarm wood cabinets with oodles of storageNew handsome plank hardwood floors throughout. Custom wood blinds. Lovely white renovated ceramic tile bathFull size front loading stacked Washer/Dryer on the bedroom level. Beautiful courtyard location just off a parking inlet. Gas and hot water included in rent. One of the nicest rentals in Parkfairfax. Pet welcome, case by case w/ depositAvailable March 1. Nice tenants have asked for a 24 hr notice prior to showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3260 GUNSTON ROAD have any available units?
3260 GUNSTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3260 GUNSTON ROAD have?
Some of 3260 GUNSTON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3260 GUNSTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3260 GUNSTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3260 GUNSTON ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3260 GUNSTON ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 3260 GUNSTON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3260 GUNSTON ROAD offers parking.
Does 3260 GUNSTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3260 GUNSTON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3260 GUNSTON ROAD have a pool?
No, 3260 GUNSTON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3260 GUNSTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3260 GUNSTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3260 GUNSTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3260 GUNSTON ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3260 GUNSTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3260 GUNSTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

