All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 321 QUEEN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
321 QUEEN STREET
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:07 AM

321 QUEEN STREET

321 Queen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Old Town
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

321 Queen Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
SOUGHT AFTER OLD TOWN LOCATION!*** Your very own Plaqued Residence, w/ every Modern Convenience yet retaining Historic Charm!*** Lovely entrance Foyer leading to formal Living Room w/ Custom Built-Ins*** Custom Designed Country Kitchen w/ Hand Crafted Cabinets, Fireplaces w/Period Mantel & Wainscoting, Exposed Beams and SubZero Refrigerator*** French Doors lead to professionally Landscaped Garden, Slate PATIO*** 2 BRs each w/Private Bath*** ASSIGNED Parking Spot behind house; enter through Garden*** Bosch Washer & Dryer*** Pets Welcome/Case by Case!!! Available around July 17, possibly a few days earlier. Due to Covid, No Showings until July 11. 360 photo tour: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/Vx9kyoj2EYPw8XWKjPaXKOG0vn1BMZ6d **** (Application Pending. Call agent with questions.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 QUEEN STREET have any available units?
321 QUEEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 321 QUEEN STREET have?
Some of 321 QUEEN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 QUEEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
321 QUEEN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 QUEEN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 QUEEN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 321 QUEEN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 321 QUEEN STREET offers parking.
Does 321 QUEEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 QUEEN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 QUEEN STREET have a pool?
No, 321 QUEEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 321 QUEEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 321 QUEEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 321 QUEEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 QUEEN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 321 QUEEN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 QUEEN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ashlawn at Southern Towers
4921 Seminary Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22305
The Mill
515 North Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Alexander
4390 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln
Alexandria, VA 22314
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University