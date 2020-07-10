321 QUEEN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

SOUGHT AFTER OLD TOWN LOCATION!*** Your very own Plaqued Residence, w/ every Modern Convenience yet retaining Historic Charm!*** Lovely entrance Foyer leading to formal Living Room w/ Custom Built-Ins*** Custom Designed Country Kitchen w/ Hand Crafted Cabinets, Fireplaces w/Period Mantel & Wainscoting, Exposed Beams and SubZero Refrigerator*** French Doors lead to professionally Landscaped Garden, Slate PATIO*** 2 BRs each w/Private Bath*** ASSIGNED Parking Spot behind house; enter through Garden*** Bosch Washer & Dryer*** Pets Welcome/Case by Case!!! Available around July 17, possibly a few days earlier. Due to Covid, No Showings until July 11. 360 photo tour: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/Vx9kyoj2EYPw8XWKjPaXKOG0vn1BMZ6d **** (Application Pending. Call agent with questions.)