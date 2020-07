Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

AVAIL FOR JUNE 20 MOVE-IN! Super location! Bring your pet! Located just blocks from the heart of Old Town, this updated home features 2 beds, 2 full baths, glass sun porch & 2 dedicated parking spaces. Fabulous backyard & deck for entertaining. MBR fits king size bed. Granite counters, hardwood floors & built-ins. Great for commuters - minutes to Braddock Rd and King St Metros. Close to everything! Video available upon request.