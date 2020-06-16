All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

313 Cameron Station Boulevard, Unit 102

313 Cameron Station Boulevard · (703) 270-1011 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

313 Cameron Station Boulevard, Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Station

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 313 Cameron Station Boulevard, Unit 102 · Avail. now

$2,697

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1642 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Gorgeous Modern 3 Bedroom Town Home in Cameron Station (Alexandria) - WELCOME TO CAMERON STATION

Cameron Station is a community of single family homes, townhomes and condominiums located in the West End of Alexandria, Virginia. The award-winning designs were built according to the architectural styles of the 18th and 19th centuries and as a re-creation of an old-fashioned American small town. Brick sidewalks, colonial street lamps, pocket parks, and other unique environmental elements add to the communitys charm and unique ambiance.

The Cameron Club is a focal part of the community and includes a great room with kitchen for social and business gatherings, meeting rooms, a fitness center and gym, outdoor adult and childrens pools, and administrative offices. Retailers along Brenman Park Drive include a coffee house, restaurant, market, dry cleaners, spa and salon, dentist, and daycare facility. Alexandrias newest grade school, Samuel W. Tucker Elementary, is located at the west end of the community, and Cameron Station is bordered by two city parks at each endBen Brenman Park and Armistead L. Boothe Parkboth of which contain athletic fields and playgrounds. Also bordering the community are several dog parks, picnic areas, and bike paths. Alexandrias central library, Charles E. Beatley Jr. Library, is directly across the street. A free shuttle bus transports residents to the nearby Van Dorn Metro station during morning and evening rush hours.

Upon entering, it is obvious that his two-story, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condominium exudes luxurious living. Every feature from the architectural half columns to the premium sound proof flooring to exquisite color selections has been specifically picked to enhance the floor plan but to also to accentuate the design of the community. The designer kitchen is a gourmet chefs dream with all stainless steal appliances (refrigerator, gas range, built-in microwave & dishwasher). In addition, the kitchen offers an island and tons of countertop & cabinet space. A double sided gas fireplace separates the living room and formal dining room. The 3 bedrooms are located on the second floor of the condo and the master bedroom with ensuite is truly a retreat with the vanity with double sinks, separate stand up shower and jetted tub.

Do not miss this opportunity to experience the Cameron Station lifestyle!

Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis

Tenants responsible for gas and electric. Water, sewer and trash are covered in HOA fees.

Make sure to watch the video tour: https://youtu.be/ZiLhid0Ib4w

Please call 855-464-8500 for your application today! This home won't last long!!

*Personal tours only with approved application due to health crises*

http://www.NorthernVirginiaPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Tech, Inc., EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5796636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Cameron Station Boulevard, Unit 102 have any available units?
313 Cameron Station Boulevard, Unit 102 has a unit available for $2,697 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 Cameron Station Boulevard, Unit 102 have?
Some of 313 Cameron Station Boulevard, Unit 102's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Cameron Station Boulevard, Unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
313 Cameron Station Boulevard, Unit 102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Cameron Station Boulevard, Unit 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 Cameron Station Boulevard, Unit 102 is pet friendly.
Does 313 Cameron Station Boulevard, Unit 102 offer parking?
Yes, 313 Cameron Station Boulevard, Unit 102 does offer parking.
Does 313 Cameron Station Boulevard, Unit 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Cameron Station Boulevard, Unit 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Cameron Station Boulevard, Unit 102 have a pool?
Yes, 313 Cameron Station Boulevard, Unit 102 has a pool.
Does 313 Cameron Station Boulevard, Unit 102 have accessible units?
No, 313 Cameron Station Boulevard, Unit 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Cameron Station Boulevard, Unit 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Cameron Station Boulevard, Unit 102 has units with dishwashers.
