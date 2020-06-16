313 Cameron Station Boulevard, Unit 102

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

Gorgeous Modern 3 Bedroom Town Home in Cameron Station (Alexandria) - WELCOME TO CAMERON STATION



Cameron Station is a community of single family homes, townhomes and condominiums located in the West End of Alexandria, Virginia. The award-winning designs were built according to the architectural styles of the 18th and 19th centuries and as a re-creation of an old-fashioned American small town. Brick sidewalks, colonial street lamps, pocket parks, and other unique environmental elements add to the communitys charm and unique ambiance.



The Cameron Club is a focal part of the community and includes a great room with kitchen for social and business gatherings, meeting rooms, a fitness center and gym, outdoor adult and childrens pools, and administrative offices. Retailers along Brenman Park Drive include a coffee house, restaurant, market, dry cleaners, spa and salon, dentist, and daycare facility. Alexandrias newest grade school, Samuel W. Tucker Elementary, is located at the west end of the community, and Cameron Station is bordered by two city parks at each endBen Brenman Park and Armistead L. Boothe Parkboth of which contain athletic fields and playgrounds. Also bordering the community are several dog parks, picnic areas, and bike paths. Alexandrias central library, Charles E. Beatley Jr. Library, is directly across the street. A free shuttle bus transports residents to the nearby Van Dorn Metro station during morning and evening rush hours.



Upon entering, it is obvious that his two-story, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condominium exudes luxurious living. Every feature from the architectural half columns to the premium sound proof flooring to exquisite color selections has been specifically picked to enhance the floor plan but to also to accentuate the design of the community. The designer kitchen is a gourmet chefs dream with all stainless steal appliances (refrigerator, gas range, built-in microwave & dishwasher). In addition, the kitchen offers an island and tons of countertop & cabinet space. A double sided gas fireplace separates the living room and formal dining room. The 3 bedrooms are located on the second floor of the condo and the master bedroom with ensuite is truly a retreat with the vanity with double sinks, separate stand up shower and jetted tub.



Do not miss this opportunity to experience the Cameron Station lifestyle!



Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis



Tenants responsible for gas and electric. Water, sewer and trash are covered in HOA fees.



Make sure to watch the video tour: https://youtu.be/ZiLhid0Ib4w



