Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:18 PM

3101 N HAMPTON DRIVE

3101 North Hampton Drive · (703) 237-9500
Location

3101 North Hampton Drive, Alexandria, VA 22302

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$2,095

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
sauna
Large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit in conveniently located luxury building with outdoor pool, sauna, business center, exercise room, billiard room, and 24 hour concierge. Large 2 car garage spaces and extra storage. Metro bus stop at the property, 10 minutes to Pentagon. Modern condo with open floor plan, floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors, crown molding and large balcony. Granite counters in kitchen, crown molding, good closet space. Rent includes everything except electricity and cable tv. Surround sound system and wall-mounted television installed and in place for you to enjoy! Available July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 N HAMPTON DRIVE have any available units?
3101 N HAMPTON DRIVE has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 3101 N HAMPTON DRIVE have?
Some of 3101 N HAMPTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 N HAMPTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3101 N HAMPTON DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 N HAMPTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3101 N HAMPTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3101 N HAMPTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3101 N HAMPTON DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 3101 N HAMPTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3101 N HAMPTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 N HAMPTON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3101 N HAMPTON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3101 N HAMPTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3101 N HAMPTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 N HAMPTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3101 N HAMPTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
