3101 N HAMPTON DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities business center 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool pool table garage sauna

Large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit in conveniently located luxury building with outdoor pool, sauna, business center, exercise room, billiard room, and 24 hour concierge. Large 2 car garage spaces and extra storage. Metro bus stop at the property, 10 minutes to Pentagon. Modern condo with open floor plan, floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors, crown molding and large balcony. Granite counters in kitchen, crown molding, good closet space. Rent includes everything except electricity and cable tv. Surround sound system and wall-mounted television installed and in place for you to enjoy! Available July 1st.