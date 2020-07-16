3101 HAMPTON DRIVE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

15th floor condo with amazing views! Secure building with tons of amenities in a great location right off of 395 & RT 7. Unit has 9' ceilings, lots of natural light, overlooking the pool, cherry cabinetry w/ granite counters, SS appliances, granite tile & hardwood floors, underground garage parking with small storage space. Harris Teeter & Shops at West Alex is only a short walk away. Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits cold/flu-like symptoms or has been exposed to the virus.