3101 HAMPTON DRIVE.

Amenities
15th floor condo with amazing views! Secure building with tons of amenities in a great location right off of 395 & RT 7. Unit has 9' ceilings, lots of natural light, overlooking the pool, cherry cabinetry w/ granite counters, SS appliances, granite tile & hardwood floors, underground garage parking with small storage space. Harris Teeter & Shops at West Alex is only a short walk away. Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits cold/flu-like symptoms or has been exposed to the virus.