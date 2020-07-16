All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like
3101 HAMPTON DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
3101 HAMPTON DRIVE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:40 PM

3101 HAMPTON DRIVE

3101 North Hampton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3101 North Hampton Drive, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
15th floor condo with amazing views! Secure building with tons of amenities in a great location right off of 395 & RT 7. Unit has 9' ceilings, lots of natural light, overlooking the pool, cherry cabinetry w/ granite counters, SS appliances, granite tile & hardwood floors, underground garage parking with small storage space. Harris Teeter & Shops at West Alex is only a short walk away. Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits cold/flu-like symptoms or has been exposed to the virus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Similar Listings

Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter
Alexandria, VA 22303
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr
Alexandria, VA 22314
Notch 8
2900 Main Line Boulevard
Alexandria, VA 22301
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray Central
3051 Mount Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter
Alexandria, VA 22312
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3101 HAMPTON DRIVE have any available units?
3101 HAMPTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3101 HAMPTON DRIVE have?
Some of 3101 HAMPTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 HAMPTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3101 HAMPTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 HAMPTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3101 HAMPTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3101 HAMPTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3101 HAMPTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3101 HAMPTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3101 HAMPTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 HAMPTON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3101 HAMPTON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3101 HAMPTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3101 HAMPTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 HAMPTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3101 HAMPTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3101 HAMPTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3101 HAMPTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 BedroomsAlexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly PlacesAlexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments WestEisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld TownBrookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University