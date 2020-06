Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking extra storage microwave refrigerator

Cozy 1BR in Del Ray with Front and Rear Entrances and Outdoor Space * Wood Floors, Built-In Shelves in Kitchen, 4 Closets * Bike and Extra Storage Available * One Parking Space and One Visitor Space Included * Tenant Pays only Electricity * Less than .5 Mile to Potomac Yard Shopping Center, Amazon HQ2, Short Distance to Old Town, Braddock Road Metro Station, Pentagon & DC * No Pets * Professionally Managed