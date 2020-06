Amenities

Renovated commercial building in prime Old Town location. * NO CONDO FEES * Entire building for lease, no one above or below you * Separate office and reception areas, light-filled space with new hardwood floors, new HVAC, renovated kitchenette and bath. CL zoning allows for office, retail, salon - many possibilities! Perfect location, close to Old Town shops and restaurants, 3 blocks to waterfront.