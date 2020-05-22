3030 MANNING STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Now - Looking for a great townhome home to relax and live in Del Ray! Come see this charming 3 bed 2 bath brick renovated townhome just off Commonwealth Avenue. Tons of abundant natural light, open main level floor plan, lovely front porch and back green space for relaxing and entertaining. Two bedrooms and 1 bath are upstairs with plenty of closet space, and downstairs offers a private 1 bed 1 bath suite or bonus room. The home has been fully updated throughout, with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, upgraded fixtures, and even has a full washer and dryer are located in the walkout finished lower level. The best part is the unit has a strong 90+ walkability score and boasts easy access to the main restaurants and shops on the "Avenue" in Del Ray. Just minutes away from the Pentagon, Old Town, and the new Amazon H2 and Virginia Tech Campus. Available to rent furnished for $3,500/month or unfurnished for $3,200 per month. Pets welcome on a case by case basis with a pet deposit. Available to rent for 12 months up to a 36-month term.