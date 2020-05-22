All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:54 PM

3030 MANNING STREET

3030 Manning Street · No Longer Available
Location

3030 Manning Street, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now - Looking for a great townhome home to relax and live in Del Ray! Come see this charming 3 bed 2 bath brick renovated townhome just off Commonwealth Avenue. Tons of abundant natural light, open main level floor plan, lovely front porch and back green space for relaxing and entertaining. Two bedrooms and 1 bath are upstairs with plenty of closet space, and downstairs offers a private 1 bed 1 bath suite or bonus room. The home has been fully updated throughout, with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, upgraded fixtures, and even has a full washer and dryer are located in the walkout finished lower level. The best part is the unit has a strong 90+ walkability score and boasts easy access to the main restaurants and shops on the "Avenue" in Del Ray. Just minutes away from the Pentagon, Old Town, and the new Amazon H2 and Virginia Tech Campus. Available to rent furnished for $3,500/month or unfurnished for $3,200 per month. Pets welcome on a case by case basis with a pet deposit. Available to rent for 12 months up to a 36-month term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 MANNING STREET have any available units?
3030 MANNING STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3030 MANNING STREET have?
Some of 3030 MANNING STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 MANNING STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3030 MANNING STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 MANNING STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3030 MANNING STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3030 MANNING STREET offer parking?
No, 3030 MANNING STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3030 MANNING STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3030 MANNING STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 MANNING STREET have a pool?
No, 3030 MANNING STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3030 MANNING STREET have accessible units?
No, 3030 MANNING STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 MANNING STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3030 MANNING STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3030 MANNING STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3030 MANNING STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
