Amenities

parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

Rare Industrial zoned property in the City of Alexandria. Convenient location off Duke Street. Easy access to Route 1, I-495, and I-395. Newly renovated space with reception area, offices and bathrooms. Up to 10 parking spaces. Fully conditioned. Zoned Industrial. Ideal for companies with a fleet of vehicles or those looking to store equipment, supplies, or product outdoors. Other potential users include preschools, fitness, contractors, and landscaping companies.