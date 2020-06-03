3 CLIFFORD AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

In the HEART of Del Ray! Enjoy walkable living when you're just off of Commonwealth Avenue. From the Farmers Market, to dining, to movies and shopping at Potomac Yard. You'll never want to leave this location! This home includes an enclosed front porch which makes the perfect mud room with sitting space for daily people-watching. Step inside and you'll be greeted by wood floors throughout. Whether you're dining in or bringing home takeout, enjoy meals in the rear kitchen and dining room. Upstairs are two bedroom, plus the renovated hall bath with ceramic tile shower surround and pedestal sink. Relax on the lower level or use this space as your private home office. The full sized washer and dryer are also in the basement, plus the second full bath with stand-up shower. The basement also has an exit to the fenced in back yard. With enclosed front and back yard space, the owner will consider pets up to 30 pounds. No smoking. Repair deductible $75. Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric).