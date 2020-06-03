All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 3 CLIFFORD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
3 CLIFFORD AVENUE
Last updated December 8 2019 at 7:54 AM

3 CLIFFORD AVENUE

3 Clifford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Del Ray
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3 Clifford Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
In the HEART of Del Ray! Enjoy walkable living when you're just off of Commonwealth Avenue. From the Farmers Market, to dining, to movies and shopping at Potomac Yard. You'll never want to leave this location! This home includes an enclosed front porch which makes the perfect mud room with sitting space for daily people-watching. Step inside and you'll be greeted by wood floors throughout. Whether you're dining in or bringing home takeout, enjoy meals in the rear kitchen and dining room. Upstairs are two bedroom, plus the renovated hall bath with ceramic tile shower surround and pedestal sink. Relax on the lower level or use this space as your private home office. The full sized washer and dryer are also in the basement, plus the second full bath with stand-up shower. The basement also has an exit to the fenced in back yard. With enclosed front and back yard space, the owner will consider pets up to 30 pounds. No smoking. Repair deductible $75. Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 CLIFFORD AVENUE have any available units?
3 CLIFFORD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3 CLIFFORD AVENUE have?
Some of 3 CLIFFORD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 CLIFFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3 CLIFFORD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 CLIFFORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 CLIFFORD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 3 CLIFFORD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3 CLIFFORD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3 CLIFFORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 CLIFFORD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 CLIFFORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3 CLIFFORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3 CLIFFORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3 CLIFFORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3 CLIFFORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 CLIFFORD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 CLIFFORD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 CLIFFORD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22305
Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St
Alexandria, VA 22312
Brookville Townhomes
5402 Taney Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
New Brookside Apartments
601 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Notch 8
2900 Main Line Boulevard
Alexandria, VA 22301
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way
Alexandria, VA 22303
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University