Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking pool dog park

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool tennis court

Welcome to the HOTTEST neighborhood in Arlington! AMAZING VALUE! PETS WELCOME! HUGE! Full lower level with Rec Room AND a DEN and a full bathroom! Minutes to dog park, restaurants, nightlife groceries, Shirlington Village. Fantastic neighborhood! EASY Commute to DC, The Pentagon & National Airport. Inside find oak flooring on the main level. Large Deck and fenced yard. Professionally managed. Community tennis/pool. Pets Welcome.