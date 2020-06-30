Rent Calculator
2942 S COLUMBUS STREET
Last updated October 26 2019 at 7:08 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2942 S COLUMBUS STREET
2942 South Columbus Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2942 South Columbus Street, Alexandria, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Berkeley model! Remodeled kitchen, bathroom and bedrooms. Tons of closet space and even has built in shelves!! It is on the third floor. Cats and small dogs are allowed. Available 1 Nov.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2942 S COLUMBUS STREET have any available units?
2942 S COLUMBUS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Alexandria, VA
.
What amenities does 2942 S COLUMBUS STREET have?
Some of 2942 S COLUMBUS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2942 S COLUMBUS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2942 S COLUMBUS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2942 S COLUMBUS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2942 S COLUMBUS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2942 S COLUMBUS STREET offer parking?
No, 2942 S COLUMBUS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2942 S COLUMBUS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2942 S COLUMBUS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2942 S COLUMBUS STREET have a pool?
No, 2942 S COLUMBUS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2942 S COLUMBUS STREET have accessible units?
No, 2942 S COLUMBUS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2942 S COLUMBUS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2942 S COLUMBUS STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2942 S COLUMBUS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2942 S COLUMBUS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
