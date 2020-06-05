All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 2932 S COLUMBUS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
2932 S COLUMBUS STREET
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM

2932 S COLUMBUS STREET

2932 S Columbus St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Fairlington - Shirlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2932 S Columbus St, Alexandria, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Charming Fairlington rental unit! Light-filled end-unit with gorgeous views of trees and surrounding green space. Large balcony, in-unit washer/dryer, and attic for extra storage! Bedroom fits a king size bed and features a HUGE closet for storage. Nestled in very serene part of the neighborhood with lots of parking. Enjoy all of Fairlington's wonderful amenities including pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and Farmer's Market. Easy access to 395 and buses to Pentagon Metro - a dream for commuters. Available now. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2932 S COLUMBUS STREET have any available units?
2932 S COLUMBUS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 2932 S COLUMBUS STREET have?
Some of 2932 S COLUMBUS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2932 S COLUMBUS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2932 S COLUMBUS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2932 S COLUMBUS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2932 S COLUMBUS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2932 S COLUMBUS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2932 S COLUMBUS STREET does offer parking.
Does 2932 S COLUMBUS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2932 S COLUMBUS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2932 S COLUMBUS STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2932 S COLUMBUS STREET has a pool.
Does 2932 S COLUMBUS STREET have accessible units?
No, 2932 S COLUMBUS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2932 S COLUMBUS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2932 S COLUMBUS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22314
Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Kingsley
500 Madison St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria
Alexandria, VA 23238

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University