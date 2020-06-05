2932 S COLUMBUS STREET

Amenities

Charming Fairlington rental unit! Light-filled end-unit with gorgeous views of trees and surrounding green space. Large balcony, in-unit washer/dryer, and attic for extra storage! Bedroom fits a king size bed and features a HUGE closet for storage. Nestled in very serene part of the neighborhood with lots of parking. Enjoy all of Fairlington's wonderful amenities including pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and Farmer's Market. Easy access to 395 and buses to Pentagon Metro - a dream for commuters. Available now. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis.