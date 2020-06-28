253 S PICKETT STREET

Amenities

Freshly painted light and bright 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the desirable Hillwood community of Alexandria! Beautiful updated kitchen with granite counters. Open floor plan features gleaming hardwood floors, spacious living area boasts stacked stone surround wood-burning fireplace & is open to the eat-in dining area and the gorgeous kitchen with dining bar. The master suite includes a spacious walk-in closet with master bath spa shower. Just completed freshly painting bathroom cabinets update. Some of the additional features include a charming outdoor balcony for relaxation. Parking includes 2 assigned spaces. Conveniently located 1 mile from both 395 and 495, a short distance to Old Town, the Van Dorn Metro Station, 7 miles to the Pentagon and 8 miles from the new Amazon complex!