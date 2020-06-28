All apartments in Alexandria
253 S PICKETT STREET
253 S PICKETT STREET

253 South Pickett Street · No Longer Available
Location

253 South Pickett Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Freshly painted light and bright 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the desirable Hillwood community of Alexandria! Beautiful updated kitchen with granite counters. Open floor plan features gleaming hardwood floors, spacious living area boasts stacked stone surround wood-burning fireplace & is open to the eat-in dining area and the gorgeous kitchen with dining bar. The master suite includes a spacious walk-in closet with master bath spa shower. Just completed freshly painting bathroom cabinets update. Some of the additional features include a charming outdoor balcony for relaxation. Parking includes 2 assigned spaces. Conveniently located 1 mile from both 395 and 495, a short distance to Old Town, the Van Dorn Metro Station, 7 miles to the Pentagon and 8 miles from the new Amazon complex!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 253 S PICKETT STREET have any available units?
253 S PICKETT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 253 S PICKETT STREET have?
Some of 253 S PICKETT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 253 S PICKETT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
253 S PICKETT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 253 S PICKETT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 253 S PICKETT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 253 S PICKETT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 253 S PICKETT STREET offers parking.
Does 253 S PICKETT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 253 S PICKETT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 253 S PICKETT STREET have a pool?
No, 253 S PICKETT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 253 S PICKETT STREET have accessible units?
No, 253 S PICKETT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 253 S PICKETT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 253 S PICKETT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 253 S PICKETT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 253 S PICKETT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
