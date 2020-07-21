All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 245 S. Pickett St Unit 101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
245 S. Pickett St Unit 101
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

245 S. Pickett St Unit 101

245 South Pickett Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

245 South Pickett Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming Large One Bedroom Condo in Alexandria Available NOW! - Charming 1 bedroom condo within close proximity to Van Dorn Metro, Mark Center, I-395, 495, & 95! Beautiful laminate floors throughout with recess lighting & ceiling fan in bedroom! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances & quartz countertops! Spacious bedroom with walk-in closet & private fenced patio! 1 Assigned parking space! Convenient to lots of shops & food nearby! Pets approved on a case by case basis with approved screening results on https://hatchpropertymanagement.petscreening.com. Condo has a one(1) pet per unit restriction. No Smoking!

Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies and pay $60/adult by credit or debit card. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent with approved credit.

Call 703-966-2232 for a tour today!

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5005372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 S. Pickett St Unit 101 have any available units?
245 S. Pickett St Unit 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 245 S. Pickett St Unit 101 have?
Some of 245 S. Pickett St Unit 101's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 S. Pickett St Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
245 S. Pickett St Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 S. Pickett St Unit 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 S. Pickett St Unit 101 is pet friendly.
Does 245 S. Pickett St Unit 101 offer parking?
Yes, 245 S. Pickett St Unit 101 offers parking.
Does 245 S. Pickett St Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 S. Pickett St Unit 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 S. Pickett St Unit 101 have a pool?
No, 245 S. Pickett St Unit 101 does not have a pool.
Does 245 S. Pickett St Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 245 S. Pickett St Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 245 S. Pickett St Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 S. Pickett St Unit 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 S. Pickett St Unit 101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 S. Pickett St Unit 101 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr
Alexandria, VA 22309
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter
Alexandria, VA 22303
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln
Alexandria, VA 22309
Gables Old Town North
525 Montgomery Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St
Alexandria, VA 22302

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAlexandria 2 Bedroom Apartments
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Apartments
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University