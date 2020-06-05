All apartments in Alexandria
2307 MAIN LINE BLVD #101
Last updated January 22 2020 at 5:50 PM

2307 MAIN LINE BLVD #101

2307 Main Line Bv · No Longer Available
Location

2307 Main Line Bv, Alexandria, VA 22301
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Rent this sophisticated 2 level condo townhouse in Potomac Yard. Open floor plan with hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and rich cabinetry. Rear-load garage. Luxurious master suite with upgraded bath, 2 walk-in closets, and rear balcony. In-unit laundry room with full sized washer / dryer. Fantastic location minutes from Crystal City, Old Town, and National Airport. Shuttle bus to Metro. Managed by local owner. 1, 2, or 3 year lease acceptable. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

