2307 MAIN LINE BLVD #101

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Rent this sophisticated 2 level condo townhouse in Potomac Yard. Open floor plan with hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and rich cabinetry. Rear-load garage. Luxurious master suite with upgraded bath, 2 walk-in closets, and rear balcony. In-unit laundry room with full sized washer / dryer. Fantastic location minutes from Crystal City, Old Town, and National Airport. Shuttle bus to Metro. Managed by local owner. 1, 2, or 3 year lease acceptable. No pets.