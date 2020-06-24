All apartments in Alexandria
219 Wolfe St
219 Wolfe St

219 Wolfe Street · No Longer Available
219 Wolfe Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Have a great stay at this quaint and inviting home on a lovely Old Town street. You will be twoblocks from Wind Mill Hill Park, complete with playground and Potomac River views. There are severalhistorical sites nearby as well, including Wilkes Tunnel, Carlyle House Historic Park, and Gadsbys Tavern Museum, where you can partake in a Colonial-inspired meal and performance. A quick drive to Ronald Reagan WA Natl Airport, The Pentagon, and major freeways to get you to DC (and beyond) easily.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 219 Wolfe St have any available units?
219 Wolfe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
Is 219 Wolfe St currently offering any rent specials?
219 Wolfe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Wolfe St pet-friendly?
No, 219 Wolfe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 219 Wolfe St offer parking?
No, 219 Wolfe St does not offer parking.
Does 219 Wolfe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Wolfe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Wolfe St have a pool?
No, 219 Wolfe St does not have a pool.
Does 219 Wolfe St have accessible units?
No, 219 Wolfe St does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Wolfe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Wolfe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Wolfe St have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Wolfe St does not have units with air conditioning.
