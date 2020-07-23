All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
2181 JAMIESON AVE #604
Last updated July 19 2020 at 11:36 AM

2181 JAMIESON AVE #604

2181 Jamieson Avenue · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

2181 Jamieson Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22314
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
putting green
garage
lobby
media room
sauna
tennis court
Unique Opportunity! Sought after unit in Carlyle Towers! Largest 1 BR available (1,061 finished Sqft), with double sun-rooms and unique views of Masonic Temple, front entrance of the building, Carlyle Towers terrace where you can find many of the amenities, the Eastern District of Virginia Court House, and Westin Hotel. Second sun-room which features floor to ceiling windows with great urban views creates space for a sitting room, home office or perfect nursery alcove. The Unit has two large walk-in closets and a linen closet as well as another closet situated at the entrance of the apartment. Living room opens to an enclosed large balcony (could be another office space). Large pass through from kitchen to living room enhances the unit's open flow. Neutral kitchen with white cabinets, stainless appliances and breakfast bar. Separate dining room and large bath features whirlpool tub, separate shower and double vanity. The Unit includes separate storage area and a large parking space. All Carlyle amenities are included: two gyms, tennis courts, putting green, pool, sauna, party room, library, 24-hrs security with staffed desk in lobby, etc. Shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, movie theater, Whole Foods, walking distance to metro station, also free rush hour shuttle to and from metro, free King Street Trolley to restaurants and shops in Old Town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 have any available units?
2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 have?
Some of 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 currently offering any rent specials?
2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 pet-friendly?
No, 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 offer parking?
Yes, 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 offers parking.
Does 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 have a pool?
Yes, 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 has a pool.
Does 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 have accessible units?
No, 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 does not have accessible units.
Does 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2181 JAMIESON AVE #604?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr
Alexandria, VA 22309
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Parker
2550 Huntington Ave
Alexandria, VA 22303
Notch 8
2900 Main Line Boulevard
Alexandria, VA 22301
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way
Alexandria, VA 22303
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAlexandria 2 Bedroom Apartments
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Apartments
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity