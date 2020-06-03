215 E HOWELL AVENUE

Amenities

Utilities included! Don't miss this opportunity to rent this lovely 3 BR / 1 BA home smack dab in the middle of sought after Del Ray, Alexandria, VA! Gleaming new hardwood floors and recessed lighting. Renovated kitchen with gas cooking and ALL NEW APPLIANCES! Sunroom with ceiling fan. Fenced back yard with level lot, deck, patio, and DRIVEWAY! Newer windows and roof. New heating system and water heater (2017). Luxuriant Radiant Heat! Walking distance to Braddock Metro plus plentiful shopping and dining options in Del Ray and Old Town. Easy access to I-395, Rt. 1, Rt. 7, Pentagon, AMAZON HQ2, Reagan National Airport, and Washington DC.