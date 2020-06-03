All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated April 13 2020 at 6:36 PM

215 E HOWELL AVENUE

215 East Howell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

215 East Howell Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
accessible
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
Utilities included! Don't miss this opportunity to rent this lovely 3 BR / 1 BA home smack dab in the middle of sought after Del Ray, Alexandria, VA! Gleaming new hardwood floors and recessed lighting. Renovated kitchen with gas cooking and ALL NEW APPLIANCES! Sunroom with ceiling fan. Fenced back yard with level lot, deck, patio, and DRIVEWAY! Newer windows and roof. New heating system and water heater (2017). Luxuriant Radiant Heat! Walking distance to Braddock Metro plus plentiful shopping and dining options in Del Ray and Old Town. Easy access to I-395, Rt. 1, Rt. 7, Pentagon, AMAZON HQ2, Reagan National Airport, and Washington DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 E HOWELL AVENUE have any available units?
215 E HOWELL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 215 E HOWELL AVENUE have?
Some of 215 E HOWELL AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 E HOWELL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
215 E HOWELL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 E HOWELL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 215 E HOWELL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 215 E HOWELL AVENUE offer parking?
No, 215 E HOWELL AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 215 E HOWELL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 E HOWELL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 E HOWELL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 215 E HOWELL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 215 E HOWELL AVENUE have accessible units?
Yes, 215 E HOWELL AVENUE has accessible units.
Does 215 E HOWELL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 E HOWELL AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 E HOWELL AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 E HOWELL AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
