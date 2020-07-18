2121 Jamieson Ave 1208

Amenities

CARLYLE TOWERS OLD TOWN CONDO - 2 BR 2 BA - Property Id: 310791



$2500 / 2br - 980ft2 - 2 BR Rental -Unit 1208E - Condo w/car parking included! - Carlyle Towers Condo, Alexandria (Old Town)



2 Blocks from King Street Metro! -- Large 2BR/2BA Condo for Rent - 980 square feet -plus a large, glass enclosed balcony 12th Floor. Plus FREE parking place that can fit 1 car + 1 Motorcycle



AVAILABLE Immediately



Floor plan is perfect for roommates - The apartment is Freshly Painted with new hardwood floors. Large underground parking place included.



The bedrooms are split by a large common set of rooms ( living room, dining room, kitchen, foyer - and offer lots of privacy..

* Washer/dryer in unit

* Extra storage space in the basement

* Right next to US Patent Office and Federal Courthouse.

Visits welcomed but appointments are Necessary -

CALL: Michael Athanason (917) 669 8943 Michael@athanason.com

No Pets Allowed



