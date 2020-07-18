All apartments in Alexandria
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
2121 Jamieson Ave 1208
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2121 Jamieson Ave 1208

2121 Jamieson Avenue · (917) 669-8943
Location

2121 Jamieson Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22314
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1208 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
hot tub
CARLYLE TOWERS OLD TOWN CONDO - 2 BR 2 BA - Property Id: 310791

$2500 / 2br - 980ft2 - 2 BR Rental -Unit 1208E - Condo w/car parking included! - Carlyle Towers Condo, Alexandria (Old Town)

2 Blocks from King Street Metro! -- Large 2BR/2BA Condo for Rent - 980 square feet -plus a large, glass enclosed balcony 12th Floor. Plus FREE parking place that can fit 1 car + 1 Motorcycle

AVAILABLE Immediately

Floor plan is perfect for roommates - The apartment is Freshly Painted with new hardwood floors. Large underground parking place included.

The bedrooms are split by a large common set of rooms ( living room, dining room, kitchen, foyer - and offer lots of privacy..
* Washer/dryer in unit
* Extra storage space in the basement
* Right next to US Patent Office and Federal Courthouse.
Visits welcomed but appointments are Necessary -
CALL: Michael Athanason (917) 669 8943 Michael@athanason.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2121-jamieson-ave-alexandria-va-unit-1208/310791
Property Id 310791

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5946835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 Jamieson Ave 1208 have any available units?
2121 Jamieson Ave 1208 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2121 Jamieson Ave 1208 have?
Some of 2121 Jamieson Ave 1208's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 Jamieson Ave 1208 currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Jamieson Ave 1208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Jamieson Ave 1208 pet-friendly?
No, 2121 Jamieson Ave 1208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 2121 Jamieson Ave 1208 offer parking?
Yes, 2121 Jamieson Ave 1208 offers parking.
Does 2121 Jamieson Ave 1208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2121 Jamieson Ave 1208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Jamieson Ave 1208 have a pool?
No, 2121 Jamieson Ave 1208 does not have a pool.
Does 2121 Jamieson Ave 1208 have accessible units?
No, 2121 Jamieson Ave 1208 does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Jamieson Ave 1208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 Jamieson Ave 1208 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2121 Jamieson Ave 1208 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2121 Jamieson Ave 1208 does not have units with air conditioning.
