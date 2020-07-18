2121 Jamieson Ave 1208

Amenities
CARLYLE TOWERS OLD TOWN CONDO - 2 BR 2 BA - Property Id: 310791
$2500 / 2br - 980ft2 - 2 BR Rental -Unit 1208E - Condo w/car parking included! - Carlyle Towers Condo, Alexandria (Old Town)
2 Blocks from King Street Metro! -- Large 2BR/2BA Condo for Rent - 980 square feet -plus a large, glass enclosed balcony 12th Floor. Plus FREE parking place that can fit 1 car + 1 Motorcycle
AVAILABLE Immediately
Floor plan is perfect for roommates - The apartment is Freshly Painted with new hardwood floors. Large underground parking place included.
The bedrooms are split by a large common set of rooms ( living room, dining room, kitchen, foyer - and offer lots of privacy..
* Washer/dryer in unit
* Extra storage space in the basement
* Right next to US Patent Office and Federal Courthouse.
Visits welcomed but appointments are Necessary -
CALL: Michael Athanason (917) 669 8943 Michael@athanason.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2121-jamieson-ave-alexandria-va-unit-1208/310791
Property Id 310791
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5946835)