211 N ALFRED STREET

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT! Available for immediate occupancy. Situated in the heart of Old Town, this historic, all-brick home stands masterfully updated with contemporary details throughout. Boasting over 3000 SQFT of living space, featuring 4 grand bedrooms, 3.5 luxury baths, formal sitting room, and 4 decorated fireplaces. The gourmet kitchen offers a gas stove, beautiful granite counters, stainless steel appliances and tile flooring. The kitchen features an enclosed sunroom where you will find additional entertainment space to enjoy while indoors. The second level offers access to the covered porch with plenty of windows for an abundance of NATURAL sunlight. There is FREE off-street PARKING to accommodate up to 3 vehicles. Close proximity to shops, museums, entertainment galore and the King St. Trolley. Click the link to access the virtual video of this home and view more pictures.