All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 211 N ALFRED STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
211 N ALFRED STREET
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM

211 N ALFRED STREET

211 North Alfred Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Braddock Road Metro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

211 North Alfred Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT! Available for immediate occupancy. Situated in the heart of Old Town, this historic, all-brick home stands masterfully updated with contemporary details throughout. Boasting over 3000 SQFT of living space, featuring 4 grand bedrooms, 3.5 luxury baths, formal sitting room, and 4 decorated fireplaces. The gourmet kitchen offers a gas stove, beautiful granite counters, stainless steel appliances and tile flooring. The kitchen features an enclosed sunroom where you will find additional entertainment space to enjoy while indoors. The second level offers access to the covered porch with plenty of windows for an abundance of NATURAL sunlight. There is FREE off-street PARKING to accommodate up to 3 vehicles. Close proximity to shops, museums, entertainment galore and the King St. Trolley. Click the link to access the virtual video of this home and view more pictures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 N ALFRED STREET have any available units?
211 N ALFRED STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 211 N ALFRED STREET have?
Some of 211 N ALFRED STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 N ALFRED STREET currently offering any rent specials?
211 N ALFRED STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 N ALFRED STREET pet-friendly?
No, 211 N ALFRED STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 211 N ALFRED STREET offer parking?
Yes, 211 N ALFRED STREET offers parking.
Does 211 N ALFRED STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 N ALFRED STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 N ALFRED STREET have a pool?
No, 211 N ALFRED STREET does not have a pool.
Does 211 N ALFRED STREET have accessible units?
No, 211 N ALFRED STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 211 N ALFRED STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 N ALFRED STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 N ALFRED STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 N ALFRED STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22305
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Avalon Potomac Yard
731 Seaton Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge
801 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln
Alexandria, VA 22314
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University