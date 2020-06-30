All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:37 AM

2009 RICHMOND HIGHWAY

2009 Richmond Hwy · No Longer Available
Location

2009 Richmond Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. This upscale 2-level 3BR, 2.5BA townhome is centrally located near many popular spots such as Old Town Alexandria and Del Ray. You are just minutes away from DCA airport and seconds from the Metro. You will have no problem finding running trails, parks, delicious restaurants, and grocery shopping, all close by. A few of the highlights of this great home are hardwood floors throughout, an open floor plan featuring a gourmet kitchen with granite counters and gas cooking, an oversized master suite with walk-in shower, a balcony off the Master BR, 3 walk-In closets, a private garage and entry plus an additional parking space, washer and dryer in-unit, gas heat and more. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have any available units?
2009 RICHMOND HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 2009 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have?
Some of 2009 RICHMOND HIGHWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 RICHMOND HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
2009 RICHMOND HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 RICHMOND HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 2009 RICHMOND HIGHWAY is pet friendly.
Does 2009 RICHMOND HIGHWAY offer parking?
Yes, 2009 RICHMOND HIGHWAY offers parking.
Does 2009 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2009 RICHMOND HIGHWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 2009 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 2009 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 2009 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 RICHMOND HIGHWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not have units with air conditioning.

