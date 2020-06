Amenities

Beautiful 3 BR condo in Potomac Yard available August 1. Spacious living area with hardwood flooring on main level, stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer in unit. One car garage. Amazing location, very close proximity to Braddock Rd Metro station, 395, 495 and GW Parkway. Also proximity to National Landing . Pets Case by case. Open House on Saturday July 13th from 2-4 pm