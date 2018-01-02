18 1/2 W WYATT AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated duplex home in popular Del ray. Blocks from shops and restaurants. Close to major commuting routes, bus stops, metro, Pentagon and Crystal City.Home features stunning hardwood floors, granite counters, newer appliances, large attic for storage and recently renovated bathrooms. HVAC is 2yrs old, water heater 3yrs old, and all appliances less than 6yrs old. Basement features a family room, large bathroom, newer washer and dryer and is a walkout. Yard is fully fenced with patio and lawn area and front driveway for 2 cars.Quiet street yet convenient location. Available immediately