Alexandria, VA
18 1/2 W WYATT AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18 1/2 W WYATT AVENUE

18 1/2 W Wyatt Av · No Longer Available
Location

18 1/2 W Wyatt Av, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated duplex home in popular Del ray. Blocks from shops and restaurants. Close to major commuting routes, bus stops, metro, Pentagon and Crystal City.Home features stunning hardwood floors, granite counters, newer appliances, large attic for storage and recently renovated bathrooms. HVAC is 2yrs old, water heater 3yrs old, and all appliances less than 6yrs old. Basement features a family room, large bathroom, newer washer and dryer and is a walkout. Yard is fully fenced with patio and lawn area and front driveway for 2 cars.Quiet street yet convenient location. Available immediately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 1/2 W WYATT AVENUE have any available units?
18 1/2 W WYATT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 1/2 W WYATT AVENUE have?
Some of 18 1/2 W WYATT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 1/2 W WYATT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
18 1/2 W WYATT AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 1/2 W WYATT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 18 1/2 W WYATT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 18 1/2 W WYATT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 18 1/2 W WYATT AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 18 1/2 W WYATT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 1/2 W WYATT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 1/2 W WYATT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 18 1/2 W WYATT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 18 1/2 W WYATT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 18 1/2 W WYATT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 18 1/2 W WYATT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 1/2 W WYATT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
