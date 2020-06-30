1760 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE

Amenities

The landlord is looking for a longterm lease for this extremely well-maintained townhome in the sought after community of Potomac Greens. Great utility of space with library/study on entry-level, private kitchen with grill deck, open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors, gas fireplace, three spacious bedrooms with en-suite baths, master bedroom suite with bay window, walk-in closet and large master bath with sperate soaking tub and shower, open loft with rooftop terrace, natural light and soundproof windows, 2 car garage with shelving and racks for storage. There is an array of amenities in this community from the clubhouse, exercise room, outdoor heated pool and nature trails. Minutes from the heart of Old Town Alexandria, and its vibrant waterfront with community shuttle service to the Braddock Road Metro Station; adjacent to the GW Parkway and the Mount Vernon bicycle trail; only two traffic lights to our nation's capital and Reagan National Airport. Near the future home of National Landing and the Potomac Yard Metro.