Alexandria, VA
1760 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:37 AM

1760 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE

1760 Potomac Greens Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1760 Potomac Greens Drive, Alexandria, VA 22314
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
The landlord is looking for a longterm lease for this extremely well-maintained townhome in the sought after community of Potomac Greens. Great utility of space with library/study on entry-level, private kitchen with grill deck, open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors, gas fireplace, three spacious bedrooms with en-suite baths, master bedroom suite with bay window, walk-in closet and large master bath with sperate soaking tub and shower, open loft with rooftop terrace, natural light and soundproof windows, 2 car garage with shelving and racks for storage. There is an array of amenities in this community from the clubhouse, exercise room, outdoor heated pool and nature trails. Minutes from the heart of Old Town Alexandria, and its vibrant waterfront with community shuttle service to the Braddock Road Metro Station; adjacent to the GW Parkway and the Mount Vernon bicycle trail; only two traffic lights to our nation's capital and Reagan National Airport. Near the future home of National Landing and the Potomac Yard Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1760 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE have any available units?
1760 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1760 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE have?
Some of 1760 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1760 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1760 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1760 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1760 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1760 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1760 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1760 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1760 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1760 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1760 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1760 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1760 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1760 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1760 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

