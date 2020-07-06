All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:12 PM

1730 CARPENTER ROAD

1730 Carpenter Road · No Longer Available
Location

1730 Carpenter Road, Alexandria, VA 22314
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Stunning 2600 SF four level townhouse in coveted Potomac Greens! This bright and airy townhouse offers four freshly painted and well-maintained levels and boasts four bedrooms, three full and two half baths. Lower level with recreation room, half bath and entry into oversized garage. Main level open floor plan features kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and island plus large dining room with double sided fireplace and window filled living room. Upper level has huge master suite with fireplace, walk in closets and master bath with large shower and jacuzzi. Two additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry on upper level. Continue up a few more steps to the incredible loft space! Perfect for entertaining with wet bar, 4th bedroom, full bath and access to roof terrace with amazing views. Loft space would also be perfect as an in-law/au-pair suite or play/game room. Community includes use of outdoor pool, playgrounds, party room and fitness center. Close to Reagan National Airport, GW Parkway, DC and more. Just steps from Potomac Yard metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 CARPENTER ROAD have any available units?
1730 CARPENTER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1730 CARPENTER ROAD have?
Some of 1730 CARPENTER ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 CARPENTER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1730 CARPENTER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 CARPENTER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1730 CARPENTER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1730 CARPENTER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1730 CARPENTER ROAD offers parking.
Does 1730 CARPENTER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1730 CARPENTER ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 CARPENTER ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1730 CARPENTER ROAD has a pool.
Does 1730 CARPENTER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1730 CARPENTER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 CARPENTER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1730 CARPENTER ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1730 CARPENTER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1730 CARPENTER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

