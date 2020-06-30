All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated December 14 2019 at 12:58 AM

160 Normandy Hill Drive

160 Normandy Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

160 Normandy Hill Drive, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large two bedroom townhouse apartment in sought after Normandy Hill Apartments! This 2 bedroom will not last long. All utilities included except electric. Commuter friendly with Metro service at the front of the community! Convenient location with King Street metro only 2 miles away. Walking distance to grocery, pharmacy, dry cleaners, restaurants. shopping.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Normandy Hill Drive have any available units?
160 Normandy Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
Is 160 Normandy Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
160 Normandy Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Normandy Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 160 Normandy Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 160 Normandy Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 160 Normandy Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 160 Normandy Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Normandy Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Normandy Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 160 Normandy Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 160 Normandy Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 160 Normandy Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Normandy Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 Normandy Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Normandy Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 Normandy Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

