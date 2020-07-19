All apartments in Alexandria
1562 MOUNT EAGLE PL
1562 MOUNT EAGLE PL

1562 Mount Eagle Place · No Longer Available
Location

1562 Mount Eagle Place, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
Available for short term lease as well as long term. Amazing updated end unit that backs to a park and trees. End unit features 3 sides of windows making the condo very bright. Beautifully updated throughout with a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter top. Refinished wood flooring, new energy efficient slider windows. Updated bath and trendy lighting. Very private location. Amenities include a pool,fitness room,tot lot and tennis. Walk to shops, theater and restaurants of Shirlington. Close to public transportation and 395.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1562 MOUNT EAGLE PL have any available units?
1562 MOUNT EAGLE PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1562 MOUNT EAGLE PL have?
Some of 1562 MOUNT EAGLE PL's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1562 MOUNT EAGLE PL currently offering any rent specials?
1562 MOUNT EAGLE PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1562 MOUNT EAGLE PL pet-friendly?
No, 1562 MOUNT EAGLE PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1562 MOUNT EAGLE PL offer parking?
No, 1562 MOUNT EAGLE PL does not offer parking.
Does 1562 MOUNT EAGLE PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1562 MOUNT EAGLE PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1562 MOUNT EAGLE PL have a pool?
Yes, 1562 MOUNT EAGLE PL has a pool.
Does 1562 MOUNT EAGLE PL have accessible units?
No, 1562 MOUNT EAGLE PL does not have accessible units.
Does 1562 MOUNT EAGLE PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1562 MOUNT EAGLE PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 1562 MOUNT EAGLE PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1562 MOUNT EAGLE PL does not have units with air conditioning.
