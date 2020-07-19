1562 MOUNT EAGLE PL

Amenities
Available for short term lease as well as long term. Amazing updated end unit that backs to a park and trees. End unit features 3 sides of windows making the condo very bright. Beautifully updated throughout with a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter top. Refinished wood flooring, new energy efficient slider windows. Updated bath and trendy lighting. Very private location. Amenities include a pool,fitness room,tot lot and tennis. Walk to shops, theater and restaurants of Shirlington. Close to public transportation and 395.