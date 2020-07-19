1562 MOUNT EAGLE PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym playground pool media room tennis court

Available for short term lease as well as long term. Amazing updated end unit that backs to a park and trees. End unit features 3 sides of windows making the condo very bright. Beautifully updated throughout with a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter top. Refinished wood flooring, new energy efficient slider windows. Updated bath and trendy lighting. Very private location. Amenities include a pool,fitness room,tot lot and tennis. Walk to shops, theater and restaurants of Shirlington. Close to public transportation and 395.