1501 N VAN DORN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Move-in Ready 1 Bedroom 1 Full Bath condo in the sought after Parkside at Alexandria community. New carpeting in living area and bedroom and fresh paint throughout! Separate laundry room with full size washer & dryer with additional space for storage. Huge master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Fully fenced patio is great for grilling and pets. One parking decal, pool & gym use included in rent. Dash & Metro bus stops are just outside of community. ~10 mins from Pentagon and Van Dorn metros. Pets considered w/ $250 deposit. A second parking decal can be purchased for $100/year. Available immediately!