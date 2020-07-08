All apartments in Alexandria
1501 N VAN DORN STREET

1501 North Van Dorn Street · No Longer Available
Location

1501 North Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Move-in Ready 1 Bedroom 1 Full Bath condo in the sought after Parkside at Alexandria community. New carpeting in living area and bedroom and fresh paint throughout! Separate laundry room with full size washer & dryer with additional space for storage. Huge master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Fully fenced patio is great for grilling and pets. One parking decal, pool & gym use included in rent. Dash & Metro bus stops are just outside of community. ~10 mins from Pentagon and Van Dorn metros. Pets considered w/ $250 deposit. A second parking decal can be purchased for $100/year. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 N VAN DORN STREET have any available units?
1501 N VAN DORN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1501 N VAN DORN STREET have?
Some of 1501 N VAN DORN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 N VAN DORN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1501 N VAN DORN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 N VAN DORN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 N VAN DORN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1501 N VAN DORN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1501 N VAN DORN STREET offers parking.
Does 1501 N VAN DORN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1501 N VAN DORN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 N VAN DORN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1501 N VAN DORN STREET has a pool.
Does 1501 N VAN DORN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1501 N VAN DORN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 N VAN DORN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 N VAN DORN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1501 N VAN DORN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1501 N VAN DORN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

