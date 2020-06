Amenities

Charming semi-detached home in the heart of Old Town Alexandria! 2 Beds, 1 Full Bath with updated kitchen, hardwood floors and fenced in back yard. You won't find a rental at this price in this location! Walk to King St Metro, Whole Foods and tons of restaurants and bars. Pets ok on case to case basis. Contact Jacob at jacob@jacobshamilton.com with questions or for more information.