1416 ROUNDHOUSE LN

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool media room

Two Level Townhouse Condo with Hardwood Floors on Both Levels. Shivikashi Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, 42" Maple Cabinets, Pantry, Breakfast Area, Recessed Lighting, Crown Molding and Wainscoting, Gas Fireplace, Walk-In Closet, 2 Private Decks, Backs to Mature Trees. 2 Car Parking. Old Town Village Club House, Pool, Whirlpool, and Fitness Center. Near King St Metro, Dining, Whole Foods, Movie Theater, Free King St Trolley Multiple Stops from the Metro to River. Located in the Highly Rated Lyles Crouch School District.