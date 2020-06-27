All apartments in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA
1416 ROUNDHOUSE LN
Last updated July 15 2019 at 11:39 PM

1416 ROUNDHOUSE LN

1416 Roundhouse Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1416 Roundhouse Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
media room
Two Level Townhouse Condo with Hardwood Floors on Both Levels. Shivikashi Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, 42" Maple Cabinets, Pantry, Breakfast Area, Recessed Lighting, Crown Molding and Wainscoting, Gas Fireplace, Walk-In Closet, 2 Private Decks, Backs to Mature Trees. 2 Car Parking. Old Town Village Club House, Pool, Whirlpool, and Fitness Center. Near King St Metro, Dining, Whole Foods, Movie Theater, Free King St Trolley Multiple Stops from the Metro to River. Located in the Highly Rated Lyles Crouch School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 ROUNDHOUSE LN have any available units?
1416 ROUNDHOUSE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1416 ROUNDHOUSE LN have?
Some of 1416 ROUNDHOUSE LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 ROUNDHOUSE LN currently offering any rent specials?
1416 ROUNDHOUSE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 ROUNDHOUSE LN pet-friendly?
No, 1416 ROUNDHOUSE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1416 ROUNDHOUSE LN offer parking?
Yes, 1416 ROUNDHOUSE LN offers parking.
Does 1416 ROUNDHOUSE LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1416 ROUNDHOUSE LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 ROUNDHOUSE LN have a pool?
Yes, 1416 ROUNDHOUSE LN has a pool.
Does 1416 ROUNDHOUSE LN have accessible units?
No, 1416 ROUNDHOUSE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 ROUNDHOUSE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 ROUNDHOUSE LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 ROUNDHOUSE LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 ROUNDHOUSE LN does not have units with air conditioning.
