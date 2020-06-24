1412 Mount Vernon Avenue

Amenities
Classic 3 level, brick row house on The Avenue. Just minutes to shops, restaurants, and all the charm of Mount Vernon Ave and Del Ray! Updated 3 bed 1 bath row house has renovated kitchen, new windows, and spacious, finished lower level. Wonderful, inviting front porch set back from the street. Fenced back yard with space for parking. Avail by Nov 5. Pets case by case. No smokers please.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,350, Available 11/5/18
Pet Policy: Dogs allowed
SGS Property Management
Geoff Schwartzman, Broker
105 W Broad St Ste 200
Falls Church VA 22046
844-747-6468 Ext 2
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.