1412 Mount Vernon Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1412 Mount Vernon Avenue

1412 Mount Vernon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1412 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Classic 3 level, brick row house on The Avenue. Just minutes to shops, restaurants, and all the charm of Mount Vernon Ave and Del Ray! Updated 3 bed 1 bath row house has renovated kitchen, new windows, and spacious, finished lower level. Wonderful, inviting front porch set back from the street. Fenced back yard with space for parking. Avail by Nov 5. Pets case by case. No smokers please.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,350, Available 11/5/18

Pet Policy: Dogs allowed

SGS Property Management
Geoff Schwartzman, Broker
105 W Broad St Ste 200
Falls Church VA 22046
844-747-6468 Ext 2
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

