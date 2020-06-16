All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated May 2 2020 at 10:29 PM

1403 ORONOCO STREET

1403 Oronoco Street · (703) 871-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1403 Oronoco Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FABULOUS CUSTOM TOUCHES THRU-OUT MAKE THIS ONE SPECIAL! Sparkling, fresh and REMODELED TOWNHOUSE in highly desirable COLECROFT. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, wood floors on main, fireplace, updated kitchen, ONE BLOCK to BRADDOCK METRO and thisclose to all the stuff you love about OLD TOWN. Pets considered (no more than 2 with combined weight LESS THAN 80 POUNDS. $100 per month pet fee for 1st year only.) Professionally managed and maintained. $113,400 minimum qualifying income (combined). Certified funds and PM application required. SUPER NICE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 ORONOCO STREET have any available units?
1403 ORONOCO STREET has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1403 ORONOCO STREET have?
Some of 1403 ORONOCO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 ORONOCO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1403 ORONOCO STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 ORONOCO STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1403 ORONOCO STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1403 ORONOCO STREET offer parking?
No, 1403 ORONOCO STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1403 ORONOCO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1403 ORONOCO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 ORONOCO STREET have a pool?
No, 1403 ORONOCO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1403 ORONOCO STREET have accessible units?
No, 1403 ORONOCO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 ORONOCO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1403 ORONOCO STREET has units with dishwashers.
