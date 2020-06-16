1403 ORONOCO STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FABULOUS CUSTOM TOUCHES THRU-OUT MAKE THIS ONE SPECIAL! Sparkling, fresh and REMODELED TOWNHOUSE in highly desirable COLECROFT. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, wood floors on main, fireplace, updated kitchen, ONE BLOCK to BRADDOCK METRO and thisclose to all the stuff you love about OLD TOWN. Pets considered (no more than 2 with combined weight LESS THAN 80 POUNDS. $100 per month pet fee for 1st year only.) Professionally managed and maintained. $113,400 minimum qualifying income (combined). Certified funds and PM application required. SUPER NICE!