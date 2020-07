Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

UPDATED end unit townhouse in the heart of Old Town Alexandria! Renovated three-bedroom end unit. Recent renovations include cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite tops. Beautiful hardwood floors. Great fenced outside space with a storage shed. Newer heating /cooling systems and the hot water heater. ONLY 3 blocks to the Braddock metro! EASY street parking. Get a permit from the City of Alexandria.