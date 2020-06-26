123 Queen St # A

Amenities
Located in the heart of Old Town, this beautiful townhouse with a garage offers a spacious open living room and dining room with lots of light. Hardwood floors on the main level with carpeting in the bedrooms and runners on the stairs. The entry has a granite floor. Two large bedrooms, one en suite, and one w/hall bath, have built-in closets providing lots of storage. The lower level is carpeted with wall to wall built-in bookshelves and full washer/dryer. Slate patio for enjoying the outdoors. Plus you have a garage for ease of parking and safety. Dogs may be considered on a case by case basis with an extra security deposit.
Property Highlights:
-2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- One garage with driveway for additional parking
- W/D in unit
-Fully fenced in private back patio
- New paint throughout
- Available now!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5081628)