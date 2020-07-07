All apartments in Alexandria
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1220 POWHATAN STREET
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:46 PM

1220 POWHATAN STREET

1220 Powhatan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Powhatan Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming Townhome in North Old Town, Beautiful White Picket Fenced Front Yard, Traditional Floor Plan with Living Room, Dining Room & Kitchen on the Main Level Leading to a Spacious Fenced in Backyard, Kitchen with Gas Range, Main and Upper Levels Have Hardwood Floors, Guest & Master Bedroom with Full Bath on Upper Level, Lower Level has Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Lower Level could be used as a Lower Level Bedroom Suite, Laundry in Lower Level with Front Loading Washer & Dryer, Second Full Bath in Lower Level, Spacious Private Fenced in Backyard with Patio & Pergola, Just Minutes from the Heart of Old Town Alexandria & Vibrant Waterfront; Near George Washington Parkway and the Mount Vernon bicycle trail & Shops & Restaurants, Only Three Traffic Lights to our Nation~s Capital & Reagan National Airport, Near Future Home of Amazon HQ2 & Virginia Tech Innovation Campus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 POWHATAN STREET have any available units?
1220 POWHATAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1220 POWHATAN STREET have?
Some of 1220 POWHATAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 POWHATAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1220 POWHATAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 POWHATAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1220 POWHATAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1220 POWHATAN STREET offer parking?
No, 1220 POWHATAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1220 POWHATAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 POWHATAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 POWHATAN STREET have a pool?
No, 1220 POWHATAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1220 POWHATAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1220 POWHATAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 POWHATAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 POWHATAN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 POWHATAN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 POWHATAN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

