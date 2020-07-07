1220 POWHATAN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming Townhome in North Old Town, Beautiful White Picket Fenced Front Yard, Traditional Floor Plan with Living Room, Dining Room & Kitchen on the Main Level Leading to a Spacious Fenced in Backyard, Kitchen with Gas Range, Main and Upper Levels Have Hardwood Floors, Guest & Master Bedroom with Full Bath on Upper Level, Lower Level has Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Lower Level could be used as a Lower Level Bedroom Suite, Laundry in Lower Level with Front Loading Washer & Dryer, Second Full Bath in Lower Level, Spacious Private Fenced in Backyard with Patio & Pergola, Just Minutes from the Heart of Old Town Alexandria & Vibrant Waterfront; Near George Washington Parkway and the Mount Vernon bicycle trail & Shops & Restaurants, Only Three Traffic Lights to our Nation~s Capital & Reagan National Airport, Near Future Home of Amazon HQ2 & Virginia Tech Innovation Campus.