1212 Wilkes Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated

Sunny End-unit Townhome Available for Immediate Move In - Available for March 1 move in!



Sun-filled end unit townhome convenient to everything Old Town Alexandria has to offer!



Entry Level has living and dining area with gleaming hardwood floors, updated kitchen that opens to the back-patio area. Upper level has two bedrooms with hardwood floors and an updated bathroom. Lower level suite has a mini-kitchenette, beautiful updated bathroom, full size washer and dryer and small family room. This 3-level house has a ton of closet and storage space!



Exterior features carport parking, storage shed, fully fenced yard, and flagstone patio.



Pets are case by case with pet deposit.



Community: Minutes to Old Town Alexandria (nightlife, shops, restaurants), close to Metro, close to I-495.



Schools: Lyles Crouch Elementary School, George Washington Middle School, T.C. Williams High School



Rent: $2600

Sec. Deposit: $2600

Pet Deposit: $500/ pet

App fee: $45/ applicant

Qualifying income: Two lowest household incomes need to meet or exceed $104,000.



For additional information or to schedule a time to view the home, please call Property Specialists Inc. at (703)525-7010.



This property is listed by Property Specialists Inc on behalf of the landlord. Property will be professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc. Property Specialists Inc represents the landlord/owner in this rental transaction.



