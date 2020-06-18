All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 1212 Wilkes Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1212 Wilkes Street
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM

1212 Wilkes Street

1212 Wilkes Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Southwest Quadrant
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1212 Wilkes Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sunny End-unit Townhome Available for Immediate Move In - Available for March 1 move in!

Sun-filled end unit townhome convenient to everything Old Town Alexandria has to offer!

Entry Level has living and dining area with gleaming hardwood floors, updated kitchen that opens to the back-patio area. Upper level has two bedrooms with hardwood floors and an updated bathroom. Lower level suite has a mini-kitchenette, beautiful updated bathroom, full size washer and dryer and small family room. This 3-level house has a ton of closet and storage space!

Exterior features carport parking, storage shed, fully fenced yard, and flagstone patio.

Pets are case by case with pet deposit.

Community: Minutes to Old Town Alexandria (nightlife, shops, restaurants), close to Metro, close to I-495.

Schools: Lyles Crouch Elementary School, George Washington Middle School, T.C. Williams High School

Rent: $2600
Sec. Deposit: $2600
Pet Deposit: $500/ pet
App fee: $45/ applicant
Qualifying income: Two lowest household incomes need to meet or exceed $104,000.

For additional information or to schedule a time to view the home, please call Property Specialists Inc. at (703)525-7010.

This property is listed by Property Specialists Inc on behalf of the landlord. Property will be professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc. Property Specialists Inc represents the landlord/owner in this rental transaction.

(RLNE4732876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Wilkes Street have any available units?
1212 Wilkes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Wilkes Street have?
Some of 1212 Wilkes Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Wilkes Street currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Wilkes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Wilkes Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 Wilkes Street is pet friendly.
Does 1212 Wilkes Street offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Wilkes Street offers parking.
Does 1212 Wilkes Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1212 Wilkes Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Wilkes Street have a pool?
No, 1212 Wilkes Street does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Wilkes Street have accessible units?
No, 1212 Wilkes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Wilkes Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 Wilkes Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr
Alexandria, VA 22309
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter
Alexandria, VA 22303
Array at West Alex
3445 Berkeley Street
Alexandria, VA 22302
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22306
The Alexander
4390 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive
Alexandria, VA 22310
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University