12 South Van Dorn Street

Amenities
507 Available 06/01/20 Alexandria Condominium on third floor, 780 sqft with newly installed wood floors. Ideal for a single or couple. Commuter's dream - conveniently located on Van Dorn Street, just off 395 near Landmark Mall. Just minutes to DC, Pentagon, Old Town Alexandria, Springfield Mall and National Airport.
Features include:
* New wood floors
*Remodeled bathroom
*Most Kitchen appliances are less than 5 years old
*Big windows and large balcony with a beautiful wooded view
* Open floor plan with bar area in between living room and kitchen,
great for entertaining
* Full sized washer/dryer in a separate laundry room next door to the unit
* Big bedroom and closet
* Lots of storage!
* 2 parking permits
* Community swimming pool
*Large Fitness Center
*Elevators
* Nicely landscaped community with friendly neighbors
* FREE Metro Bus stop less than 1 minute from condo
Rent: $1350/month. Includes HOA, water, gas, sewer,
trash pick up, snow removal, and grounds upkeep. Renter responsible
for electric. Pets acceptable on a case-by-case basis with possible additional pet deposit. Looking for a 1 year lease.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/alexandria-va?lid=11976441
(RLNE5803819)