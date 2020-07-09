All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 12 South Van Dorn Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
12 South Van Dorn Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

12 South Van Dorn Street

12 South Van Dorn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12 South Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
507 Available 06/01/20 Alexandria Condominium on third floor, 780 sqft with newly installed wood floors. Ideal for a single or couple. Commuter's dream - conveniently located on Van Dorn Street, just off 395 near Landmark Mall. Just minutes to DC, Pentagon, Old Town Alexandria, Springfield Mall and National Airport.
Features include:
* New wood floors
*Remodeled bathroom
*Most Kitchen appliances are less than 5 years old
*Big windows and large balcony with a beautiful wooded view
* Open floor plan with bar area in between living room and kitchen,
great for entertaining
* Full sized washer/dryer in a separate laundry room next door to the unit
* Big bedroom and closet
* Lots of storage!
* 2 parking permits
* Community swimming pool
*Large Fitness Center
*Elevators

* Nicely landscaped community with friendly neighbors
* FREE Metro Bus stop less than 1 minute from condo

Rent: $1350/month. Includes HOA, water, gas, sewer,
trash pick up, snow removal, and grounds upkeep. Renter responsible
for electric. Pets acceptable on a case-by-case basis with possible additional pet deposit. Looking for a 1 year lease.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/alexandria-va?lid=11976441

(RLNE5803819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 South Van Dorn Street have any available units?
12 South Van Dorn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 12 South Van Dorn Street have?
Some of 12 South Van Dorn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 South Van Dorn Street currently offering any rent specials?
12 South Van Dorn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 South Van Dorn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 South Van Dorn Street is pet friendly.
Does 12 South Van Dorn Street offer parking?
Yes, 12 South Van Dorn Street offers parking.
Does 12 South Van Dorn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 South Van Dorn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 South Van Dorn Street have a pool?
Yes, 12 South Van Dorn Street has a pool.
Does 12 South Van Dorn Street have accessible units?
No, 12 South Van Dorn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12 South Van Dorn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 South Van Dorn Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 South Van Dorn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 South Van Dorn Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr
Alexandria, VA 22309
The Thornton
1199 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22306
Gables Old Town North
525 Montgomery Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Dalton
1225 1st St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Sherwood at Southern Towers
5001 Seminary Road
Alexandria, VA 22311

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University