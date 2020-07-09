12 South Van Dorn Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool

507 Available 06/01/20 Alexandria Condominium on third floor, 780 sqft with newly installed wood floors. Ideal for a single or couple. Commuter's dream - conveniently located on Van Dorn Street, just off 395 near Landmark Mall. Just minutes to DC, Pentagon, Old Town Alexandria, Springfield Mall and National Airport.

Features include:

* New wood floors

*Remodeled bathroom

*Most Kitchen appliances are less than 5 years old

*Big windows and large balcony with a beautiful wooded view

* Open floor plan with bar area in between living room and kitchen,

great for entertaining

* Full sized washer/dryer in a separate laundry room next door to the unit

* Big bedroom and closet

* Lots of storage!

* 2 parking permits

* Community swimming pool

*Large Fitness Center

*Elevators



* Nicely landscaped community with friendly neighbors

* FREE Metro Bus stop less than 1 minute from condo



Rent: $1350/month. Includes HOA, water, gas, sewer,

trash pick up, snow removal, and grounds upkeep. Renter responsible

for electric. Pets acceptable on a case-by-case basis with possible additional pet deposit. Looking for a 1 year lease.



