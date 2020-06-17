All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 119 Mount Vernon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
119 Mount Vernon Avenue
Last updated May 15 2019 at 9:02 PM

119 Mount Vernon Avenue

119 Mount Vernon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

119 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Rosemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unbeatable location with this classic Alexandria brick rowhouse just minutes to the King St METRO. 2 bed, 1 bath with spacious living room. Newer oven. Central heat, A/C. Washer, dryer. Ample closets space, back patio, shed. Fresh paint and renovated bathroom. Walking distance to Old Town. 12-24 mo lease. Security deposit equals 1 mo rent. No smoking. Pets OK. Available now.

Geoff Schwartzman
SGS Property Management
844-747-6468 Ext 2
www.sgsmgmt.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Mount Vernon Avenue have any available units?
119 Mount Vernon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 119 Mount Vernon Avenue have?
Some of 119 Mount Vernon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Mount Vernon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
119 Mount Vernon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Mount Vernon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Mount Vernon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 119 Mount Vernon Avenue offer parking?
No, 119 Mount Vernon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 119 Mount Vernon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 Mount Vernon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Mount Vernon Avenue have a pool?
No, 119 Mount Vernon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 119 Mount Vernon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 119 Mount Vernon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Mount Vernon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Mount Vernon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Mount Vernon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 119 Mount Vernon Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Key Towers Apartments
6060 Tower Ct
Alexandria, VA 22304
Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Foxchase Apartments
766 North Howard St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Woodmont Park Apartments
5465 N Morgan St
Alexandria, VA 22312
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
Station 650
650 Potomac Avenue
Alexandria, VA 22301
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter
Alexandria, VA 22312

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University