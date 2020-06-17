119 Mount Vernon Avenue

Amenities

Unbeatable location with this classic Alexandria brick rowhouse just minutes to the King St METRO. 2 bed, 1 bath with spacious living room. Newer oven. Central heat, A/C. Washer, dryer. Ample closets space, back patio, shed. Fresh paint and renovated bathroom. Walking distance to Old Town. 12-24 mo lease. Security deposit equals 1 mo rent. No smoking. Pets OK. Available now.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

