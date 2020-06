Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Available Now! PRIME Old Town location. Apartment is steps away from King St. so the walkability score is through the roof! Brand new bath + new kitchen. Granite counters +white cabinetry. Refinished wood floors throughout! 1 block to King St. Short walk to metro. All utilities + complimentary washer/dryer in secure bldg just $125. You pay for cable and internet. Sorry, no pets allowed.