Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1111 ORONOCO STREET
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

1111 ORONOCO STREET

1111 Oronoco Street · No Longer Available
Location

1111 Oronoco Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
The largest one bedroom unit in the building and close to all that Old Town has to offer! This unit features SS appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, in unit washer/dryer, a balcony, a den/office/bonus space, and great views of the common area/green space. Storage unit AND parking space included! Amenities include Fitness Center, courtyard, terrace, concierge, party room & roof deck.. Pets considered per the condo rules on a case by case basis. Happy to provide virtual/live video tours upon request!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 ORONOCO STREET have any available units?
1111 ORONOCO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1111 ORONOCO STREET have?
Some of 1111 ORONOCO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 ORONOCO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1111 ORONOCO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 ORONOCO STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 ORONOCO STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1111 ORONOCO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1111 ORONOCO STREET offers parking.
Does 1111 ORONOCO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 ORONOCO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 ORONOCO STREET have a pool?
No, 1111 ORONOCO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1111 ORONOCO STREET have accessible units?
No, 1111 ORONOCO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 ORONOCO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 ORONOCO STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 ORONOCO STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 ORONOCO STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
