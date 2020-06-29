1111 ORONOCO STREET

Amenities
The largest one bedroom unit in the building and close to all that Old Town has to offer! This unit features SS appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, in unit washer/dryer, a balcony, a den/office/bonus space, and great views of the common area/green space. Storage unit AND parking space included! Amenities include Fitness Center, courtyard, terrace, concierge, party room & roof deck.. Pets considered per the condo rules on a case by case basis. Happy to provide virtual/live video tours upon request!