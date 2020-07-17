108 S PICKETT STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Built in 2017 and loaded with extras from top to bottom. This 3 bedroom/2.5 Bath 1 car garage condo located in the heart of Alexandria will not last long!! Featuring a large gourmet eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large island, hardwood floors, double sided fireplace, powder room and tons of natural light, and that~s just the main level. The second level offers a very large master bedroom with large walk-in closet, large master bath with dual vanities with a large walk-in shower, and ceramic tile flooring. Two additional large bedrooms and washer/dryer on the bedroom level makes this home a must see. With a private balcony, walking trails, and proximity to shopping 395/495/DC, makes this the perfect home. Dogs will be considered case-by-case.